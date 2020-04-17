The death of a man in the isolation ward of the Raiganj Medical College and Hospital in North Dinajpur district sent people here in panic mode yesterday. However, officials, today said that the man from Sandiha village under the Itahar police station area in the district tested negative for COVID-19 and that there is no need for people to panic.

“The man was admitted in the male medicine ward of the hospital on 11 April with a severe cough. At night on 14 April, his condition deteriorated and was immediately shifted to the isolation ward. In the meantime, his throat swab was sent for COVID tests. He, however, died yesterday,” sources said.

The body was handed over to the family members this afternoon. “We have received the test reports of the man and he has tested negative for the novel coronavirus,” District Magistrate of North Dinajpur, Arvind Kumar Meena, said.

BJP members to donate blood: Meanwhile, members of the North Dinajpur BJP unit have decided to donate blood for patients undergoing treatment in both the Raiganj Medical College & Hospital and the Islampur Sub-Divisional hospital on a regular basis until the lockdown ends.

“BJP members from areas under Chakulia, Goalpokhar, Islampur and Chopra will contribute their blood in the blood bank of the Islampur sub-divisional hospital, while party members from areas under Dalkhola, Karandighi, Raiganj, Hemtabad, Itahar and Kaliyaganj will donate their blood in the Medical College & Hospital,” the President of the North Dinajpur BJP committee, Biswajit Lahiri said.

Woman rescued from Balurghat street: In Balurghat in South Dinajpur, members of the BJP Yuva Morcha rescued one vagabond from the Balurghat bus stand area this afternoon. “She was unconscious and was lying on the ground. Members of the BJYM at first informed the Balurghat police and other officials but neither the police nor health department staff helped the woman. Later, the BJYM members admitted her to the Balurghat hospital,” BJP leaders said.

One “COVID-19 special car” also reached the spot, but no one was present there to rescue the woman, it is learnt. Later, BJYM members arranged for a plastic and disinfectant and wrapped up the woman and took her to the hospital in the COVID-19 car.

“We had to wait there at the emergency and isolation ward for at least two hours as no one was there to admit the patient. Our friends took the patient out from the car and admitted her in the isolation ward. We will request the local administration to prepare a team with proper protective gear and security arrangements for such cases,” said a leader of the BJYM, Avishek Sengupta.

On the other hand, Balurghat SDO Biswaranjan Mukherjee said: “Our medical team and ambulance were there and they rescued the woman, who is now undergoing treatment in the Balurghat hospital.”