Daughter of Kaliganj Alifa Files Nomination for bypoll

In the 2024 general elections, Trinamul had fielded a record 38 per cent women MPs in the Lok Sabha. Unlike others stuck in ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ adverts, we are genuinely working for women, said Alifa Ahmed, TMC candidate from Kaliganj for the bypoll.

With a sea of supporters by her side, Alifa Ahmed, engineer, former zilla parishad member, and daughter of the late TMC MLA Nasiruddin Ahmed, formally entered the Kaliganj Assembly by-election race this afternoon. The Trinamul Congress candidate led a high-energy nomination rally with over 7,000 supporters, stretching from Debagram PHC to the BDO Office. The event was marked by party flags, cultural performances, and motorbike processions, as the town was filled with the iconic twin-flower symbol.

Advertisement

At 38, Alifa embodies not just political legacy but also the Trinamul’s enduring commitment to women-led leadership. “Just looking at the enthusiasm here, we’re confident of a decisive victory,” she said during the rally. “My father was a devoted Trinamul worker. I’ve worked alongside him for years and served as a zilla parishad member. I am grateful that the party has entrusted me with this responsibility, based on both my grassroots experience and professional qualifications.”

Advertisement

This afternoon’s rally—held after Friday prayers—was a powerful display of strength and symbolism. Party workers played with sobuj abeer, while local artists joined in the celebrations. Senior TMC leaders from the district, including district chairman Rukbanur Rahman, minister Ujjal Biswas, MLAs Bimlendu Saha Roy and Kallol Saha, zilla parishad sabhadhipati Tarannum Sultana, and ZPM Mallika Chatterjee, all accompanied Alifa in her road show, underscoring her position as the party’s undisputed choice for Kaliganj.

“If you look at the last few elections, Trinamul Congress is the only party truly committed to women’s empowerment,” she said after filing her nomination. “In the 2024 general elections, we had 38 per cent women MPs in the Lok Sabha—a record. This is a party that gives real power to women, not just token representation,” she said.

“Unlike others, we’re not stuck in Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao slogans—we are actually empowering women. Women are leading the way; they are the leaders today. I am proud to be a member of TMC,” Alifa said in a video message.

While the TMC has moved swiftly and decisively with Alifa’s nomination, opposition parties remain uncoordinated and have yet to announce a candidate for Kaliganj. The contrast highlights Trinamul’s organisational clarity and strategic readiness, particularly in a constituency it has nurtured for decades.

For many in Kaliganj, Alifa is more than a political figure—she is a familiar face, a daughter of the soil, and now, a woman leading from the front. As one supporter at the rally put it: “We’re not just supporting Trinamul—we’re backing Alifa, because she and her family stood by us long before any campaign began.”