Daughter, lover crush father under wheels

A married daughter and her fiancée crushed the father under the wheels of a speeding vehicle when he tried to stop them from fleeing from his house at Bolpur in Birbhum district early morning today.

Kuddus Sheikh of Jaggyanagar village under Bolpur police station was first taken to a nearby primary health and from there to Burdwan Medical College Hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries. Bolpur Police sources said that the family did not allow her to marry her fiance and instead got him married about a week ago. She has returned to her father’s house along with her husband after eight days according to customs.

Getting this news her lover came driving a car and the married daughter also jumped into the car. While escaping, both Kuddus Sheikh and his wife tried to stand in front of the car and stop, but instead the duo accelerated and crushed him under the wheels and fled away in that vehicle. Bolpur Police have started a murder case and till the time of reporting the couple cannot be traced

