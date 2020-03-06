A tribute to noted guitarist and founder member of the popular Parikrama music band, Sonam Sherpa, has been planned in the form of a music concert in Darjeeling and Kalimpong this April.

Mr. Sherpa who hailed from Kalimpong, died in a Kurseong hotel on 14 February, while he was on a shoot for a movie. “His death has left a void in the field of music, as his contribution was immense. He has been an inspiration for many, with his performing in thousands of concerts all over the world.

Through this concert, we want to celebrate his life and music, while also paying tribute to other rock musicians of Darjeeling we have lost in the past. We have not been able to fully appreciate the contribution of local musicians and western music that has played a part in shaping the culture of Darjeeling and also the influence they have had on the Indian rock music scene,” said Samir Sharma, one of the organisers of the proposed concert.

The programme is being organised by “citizens of Darjeeling” in association with the Darjeeling Police. The concert will be held at Chowrasta in Darjeeling on 11 April, and will feature popular bands like Parikrama, Bipul Chettri and the Travelling Band, and Abhaya and the Steam Injuns, along with joint performances by local musicians and bands. A similar programme will be organised in Kalimpong on 10 April that will feature performances by Parikrama and local musicians.

Sherpa is hailed as one of the most iconic rock figures in the country, with him founding the Parikrama band with other members in New Delhi in 1991. Since 2003, he had also been running the Parikrama School of Music. The band is known for its popular work like ‘But It Rained’ and ‘Am I Dreaming’. Sherpa had also lent music to Bollywood movie ‘Manjunath’. He also made it to the Top 10 guitarists of India list compiled by the Rolling Stones magazine, while being featured in the CNBC show ‘Young Turks’ and the BBC featuring him and his band in ‘Rockumentary’ when they were on their Download Festival Tour. Speaking of funds being raised for the program Mr. Sharma said, “Funds are being raised locally and through friends and music lovers across India.”