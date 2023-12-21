Darjeeling MP speaks to Modi

In a significant development, Darjeeling MP , Raju Bista today spoke to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, about upliftment of some of the most marginalised sections of the society in North Bengal, shortly after the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met Mr Modi in Delhi, on the issue of non disbursement of Central funds.

“Today, I met PM Narendra Modi to seek his guidance and support for resolving the issues confronting the people of Darjeeling Hills, Terai and Dooars,” Darjeeling MP Raju Bista said. “Modi ji has ensured the upliftment of some of the most marginalised sections of the society, and created policies, programs, and projects to ensure the empowerment of Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, Other Backward Class, Economically Weaker Section, Physically Handicapped, Women and other magnisalised sections of our nation,” MP Mr Bista said.

“I am confident that our people and region will definitely get justice under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said, adding, “His unparalled dedication, tireless work, vision and mission of making India a developed country has been an inspiration for every Indian citizen.”

