Darjeeling MP demands ST status for 11 left-out Gorkha sub-tribes in Parliament

Darjeeling MP Raju Bista raised the issue of re-inclusion of 11 excluded Gorkha sub-tribes—Gurung, Bhujel, Mangar, Newar, Jogi, Khas, Rai, Sunwar, Thami, Yakkha, and Dhimal—as Scheduled Tribes (ST) in Parliament, emphasising the urgency of the matter.

Mr Bista highlighted that the Gorkha community was recognised as “Hill Tribes” until Independence. However, this status was removed without consulting the community. While seven sub-tribes, including Sherpa, Bhutia, Lepcha, and Tamang, have since been granted ST status, 11 sub-tribes remain excluded.

He noted that Darjeeling Hills, Terai, and Dooars have historically been governed under distinct administrative setups meant for tribal areas, yet these 11 sub-tribes continue to face exclusion. Addressing concerns over illegal immigration and demographic shifts, he criticised the Registrar General of India’s (RGI) unfounded fears about potential influx following ST status for Gorkhas.

Mr Bista asserted that denying rightful recognition to these indigenous communities violates constitutional principles and urged immediate action to restore their ST status.