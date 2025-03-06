Darjeeling aims to revive orange glory

Once renowned for its high-quality Mandarin oranges, Darjeeling has seen a decline in orange cultivation over the past few years due to climate change and pest attacks. Frustrated by mounting losses, many local farmers abandoned orange farming.

However, a renewed effort is now underway to revive this iconic crop, with the state government and international experts joining hands to support farmers.

The 2nd International Workshop on Climate-Resilient Orange Cultivation in the Eastern Himalayas, held today at Cluny Women’s College in Kalimpong, brought together experts from Nepal, Bhutan, the US, Iran, and China. Organised by the Directorate of Cinchona & Other Medicinal Plants, Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA), and the department of food processing industries & horticulture, the two-day event aims to equip farmers with innovative techniques and global best practices to rejuvenate orange farming.

Minister-in-charge of food processing industries and horticulture, Arup Roy, was also present at the workshop today after inaugurating it.

GTA chief executive Anit Thapa, who attended the workshop, highlighted key focus areas, including strategies for disease-free saplings, climate-resilient farming techniques, and sustainable growth for the farming community. “This initiative marks a significant step toward securing the livelihood of our farmers and ensuring a thriving orange cultivation ecosystem in the Eastern Himalayas,” Thapa said.

He also emphasised the commitment to holding annual workshops to strengthen efforts in making orange farming more sustainable and prosperous. “Together, let’s work towards a greener, resilient, and prosperous future for our farmers,” Thapa added.

The workshop underscores a collective push to restore Darjeeling’s orange legacy, offering hope to farmers and revitalising a key agricultural sector in the region.