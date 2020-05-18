The approaching cyclone which is intensifying into very severe cyclonic storm, Amphan, is expected to make a landfall anywhere between Digha and Hatia Island in Bangladesh on 20 May, the Meteorological department informed today.

The cyclone is likely to bring heavy rainfall to the city on 20 May, particularly towards the afternoon, which is the expected to be the time of the landfall.

“It will also cause gusty winds of around 70 to 80 kmph in Kolkata while the speed at the place of landfall is anticipated to be around 125 to 135 gusting up to 150kmph on 20 May,” said GK Das, director of the Regional Meteorological Centre.

According to the forecast by the Meteorological Centre, “The impact of the approaching ‘Amphan’ will be felt for the next three days starting from tomorrow. The cyclone, which till this afternoon is at an estimated distance of around 1,130 km south west of Digha, is expected to intensify into ‘very sever cyclonic storm’ in the next 12 hours.

Initially, the cyclone will then move towards north in the next 24 hours, then turn towards north and North-west Bay of Bengal crossing Digha and Hatia Island in Bangladesh post between afternoon and evening on 20 May.

The Met department expects light to moderate rainfall or heavy rainfall at one or two places on 19 May in the districts of Kolkata, North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Howrah and Hooghly.

“On 20 May, the rain will spread out and intensify and almost all the districts of Gangetic West Bengal are expected to get rainfall,” said the DDGM of the RMC.

“While almost all places in West Bengal are expected to get light to moderate rainfall on 20 May, some of the districts including North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore, in the coastal belt, are to get heavy rainfall.

Similarly, squalls of wind with speed of around 45-55kmph and gusting upto 65kmph is forecast to blow along coastal regions of West Bengal on 19 May post afternoon. On 20 May, the wind will get more speed and start blowing since morning reaching upto 95kmph.

In the evening the squally wind is being expected to turn into gales of wind will touch a speed of 130-140kmph gusting at a speed of around 150kmph,” he added. The fishermen have been issued warning not to venture into the sea after tomorrow. Those already gone into the sea have been advised to return by today.