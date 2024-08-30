Cuffs on 9 TMC supporters for attack on DYFI rally

Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate (ADPC) has arrested nine Trinamul Congress supporters allegedly for ransacking vehicles at the CPM party office in Durgapur and attacking the rally, last evening.

They have been arrested under non-bailable sections. They have been forwarded to Durgapur Court today.

Bombs have been hurled at the rally brought out by the DYFI, its youth wing in the rally organized for protesting the R G Kar Medical College Hospital doctor rape and murder case. Bricks were also hurled at them when the rally was passing through the civic body.

Bhajan Chakraborty, CPM veteran leader said that there was no provocation from the rally and a number of its supporters have been injured. The supporters also ransacked the CPM party office in Bimal Dasgupta Bhawan. “Even our women protestors were also not spared. We have lodged a complaint in the police station,” he added.

Meenakshi Mukherjee, DYFI state secretary, organized a rally in Durgapur in protest against yesterday’s violence. After visiting the party office, today, she alleged that the police remained mute spectators during the attack on its party supporters yesterday.

Narendra Nath Chakraborty, district president of Trinamul Congress said that both the CPM and the BJP are unitedly trying to destabilize the state and conspiring to defame the ruling party after the bandh call by the BJP has been rejected by the common people yesterday.

Pankaj Roy Sarkar, TMC leader, who has recently switched over from CPM to TMC said that the BJP and the CPM have joined hands in Durgapur and both of them are working to help each other and have already been exposed.