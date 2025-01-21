CS Anuj Saraswat assumes role as chairman

New office bearers of the Eastern India Regional Council of ICSI elected for the year 2025 are CS Bishal Harlalka, vice chairman, CS Satish Kumar, secretary and CS Santosh Kumar, treasurer.

The outgoing chairman, CS (Dr) Mohit Shaw, in his address expressed confidence in CS Anuj Saraswats’ ability to steer the regional council. Ankur Yadav, joint secretary (SG) & head EIRO extended his best wishes to the new chairman.

CS Anuj Saraswat, chairman, acknowledged the support and guidance from the entire regional council, who reposed faith on him and also acknowledged the commendable efforts of immediate past chairman CS (Dr) Mohit Shaw and sought their continued guidance in upcoming initiatives for the year 2025.

The regional council of EIRC consists of 8 chapters under its jurisdiction like Bhubaneswar, Dhanbad, Guwahati (North Eastern), Hooghly, Jamshedpur, Patna, Ranchi and Siliguri. The event was attended by members, students and officials from EIRO.