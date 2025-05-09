CRPF DIG visits closed HCL closed factory in Rupnarayanpur

The sudden visit and inspection of deputy inspector general (DIG) of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) at the closed factory and township of central public sector Hindustan Cables Limited (HCL) in Rupnarayanpur of West Burdwan district has rekindled fresh hopes of reopening in a new avatar.

Sources said that the central paramilitary forces are mooting an idea to set up a CRPF training camp and a residential township for the family.

The DIG of CRPF, Nadim Akhtar Ansari has inspected the vast area of Hindustan Cables Limited in Rupnarayanpur and went till the bank of river Ajay. An official of Hindustan Cables accompanied him with maps and documents of the township and the factory area.

The DIG CRPF, Nadim Akhtar Ansari and his team reached Rupnarayanpur from New Delhi yesterday and inspected the entire land of Hindustan Cables Limited, which has been lying idle since 2017.

The West Bengal government has also prepared a list of unused lands of closed central government factories in the state to the Union government seeking to return them back so that fresh projects can be set up on the vast unused industrial land bank.

The visit of the team of CRPF has rekindled fresh hopes and INTTUC leader of Hindustan Cables Limited, Charanjit Singh said that the visit has created a stir in the locality as they want any form of investment or reopening of the factory in any avatar instead of it permanently becoming a ghost township.

If the CRPF ultimately takes up the land then definitely it will usher a new era in the history of Rupnarayanpur as it will change the socio economic scenario of the region. From 1952 to 1992, the Hindustan Cables was one of the most profit-making central government units and used to make jellyfield cables for the Indian telecom industry.

It is being learnt that the CRPF DIG after surveying the land parcel will submit his findings report to the paramilitary forces which is under the ministry of home affairs of centre after which the next decision will be taken.

With the changing scenario with the neighbouring countries, the Rupnarayanpur land bank can be an ideal set up for the CRPF for expansion, experts believe.