Credmont International School unveils cutting-edge campus in Kolkata

Credmont International School announced its entry into Kolkata at an event on 11 December, promising to redefine the city’s educational landscape with its 3.3-acre campus and cutting-edge facilities. The school will open in April 2025 and will initially admit students from pre-primary to seventh grade, following the CBSE curriculum.

The event was attended by actor Prosenjit Chatterjee and the school’s founder, Prem Sai Ponguru. Speaking on the occasion, Prem Sai Ponguru said, “Credmont International School is built with the vision of creating future-ready students. By integrating AI-powered technology into our teaching methods and infrastructure, we aim to offer a unique and forward-thinking learning experience.”

Advertisement

The school’s modern infrastructure reflects its commitment to holistic education. It features airy, technology-enabled classrooms, advanced science and robotics labs, and beautifully landscaped outdoor spaces. Innovative teaching methods like project-based learning, STREAM education and experiential learning will enhance students’ critical thinking and problem-solving abilities.

Advertisement

In addition to academic excellence, Credmont emphasises co-curricular development. Students will have access to extensive sports facilities, including football, basketball, squash, and rock climbing, along with 16 co-curricular clubs like robotics and programming. Specialised facilities such as a skating rink, a multi-purpose court, and music, dance, and drama rooms further enrich the learning experience.

Credmont also distinguishes itself through its strong focus on student safety and well-being. The school maintains a 1:15 teacher-student ratio and collaborates with dieticians, psychologists, and healthcare professionals to ensure a nurturing environment. Advanced security systems, regular safety drills, and close parent-school collaboration reinforce this commitment.

To support its advanced curriculum and infrastructure, Credmont has recruited a team of highly qualified educators and staff, bringing global expertise and innovative teaching approaches to the classroom.

Credmont International School represents a ₹ 98 crore investment that has created over 180 jobs and features a G+4 academic block with a built-up area of 1,20,000 square feet. The campus also includes 1.15 lakh square feet of sports facilities, ensuring a balance between academic and physical growth.

Admissions for Credmont International School are now open, with formal applications beginning on 15 December 2024. The annual fee is ₹ 3,00,000, inclusive of all facilities and services.

Credmont’s partnerships with organisations such as the Rotary Club and the Furtados School of Music further enhance its offerings, while its unique AI-driven teaching methods and focus on holistic development set a new benchmark in education.