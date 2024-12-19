Problems in the Indian education system

The problem of the Indian education system has progressed to this point: it has turned into a complex problem of issues in this regard, hailing deficiencies for the unpreparedness of the students toward any modern professional environment. Issues like an outdated curriculum, rote learning instead of learning in the truest sense, lack of practical exposure, and even career guidance have haunted the quality of education up and down the country for a long time.

However, despite all these defects, numerous institutions attempt to bridge the gaps by improving school conditions while shaping students into better, stronger individuals.

Consequently, progress has been relatively slow, and several students have not been suitably prepared to meet the challenges awaiting them outside.

The most challenging Issue in the Indian education system is its theorization, which has exam-oriented learning. The students are asked to memorize the information to get good marks in the examination rather than to understand the concept or apply that in practical conditions. These policies instead of helping them increase their thought process level hinder them from being a deep problem solver and application-based knowledge in real life.

Infrastructure limitations, especially in rural and smaller cities, have limited access to advanced learning tools, labs, and digital resources. Thus, it has widened the gap between differences in quality between urban and rural places and public and private institutions as well. Most of the institutions lack career guidance and mentorship. Thus, students are not adequately equipped or supported in making proper choices about their careers or skills for the workforce.

One of the few institutions that try to cope with such systemic problems is Amritsar Group of Colleges, which attempts to do so through the methodology of learning and teaching, practically oriented and industry-aligned. It counters the rote learning issue by supporting project-based and hands-on learning.

Engineering, pharmacy, and paramedical sciences students spend considerable amounts of time on lab work and hands-on projects besides case studies. Such an approach makes the understanding, application, and experimentation with concepts rather than just memorizing information.

As an autonomous institution, Amritsar Group of Colleges has the flexibility to design its curriculum and teaching methods to better align with the evolving needs of the industry. This allows the college to be more responsive and adaptable in preparing students for the modern professional environment. The autonomy granted to Amritsar Group of Colleges enables it to take innovative approaches that are not constrained by a rigid, centralized education system.

To provide better industry exposure, the company has developed corporate relationships with companies offering students internships, industrial visits, and workshops by industry people.

AGC has been working on launching the students to real-world industry challenges at an early stage of education so they are more employable as well as acquire practical knowledge. This has seen to it that the placement record of students has been solid, with positions in reputed companies across all sectors, more so in engineering and pharmaceuticals.

AGC has also invested in the facilities of the campus to make it a friendly place for learning. Modern lab facilities, libraries well-endowed with resources and digital learning tools provide each student with facilities to engage at lengths with their studies and research. For pharmacy and paramedical sciences, which would require lab work and hands-on practice for the development of skills, this would be particularly significant.

Knowing that career planning and mentorship are typically overlooked in the traditional education system, AGC has made provisions to aid students at each step of their learning process.

A faculty mentor is assigned to each student to guide them through both academic choices and career paths, leading to personal development. The institute organizes regular soft skills, communication, and interview techniques workshops for the students who will then be well-rounded candidates facing various professional environments.

Such an environment has been created at AGC by leaders who are focused on practical learning and are industry-aligned under Chairman Mr Amit Sharma, Principal Dr Gaurav Tejpal, and Dean Dr Dipti Malhotra. This approach represents a large vision of education to bring closure to the skills gap along with getting students ready for the changing landscape that the job market is going to take.

Although the approach that AGC has adopted at first glance may seem fresh and innovative, when one goes through the hierarchy of problems present in the Indian education system, one realizes that it is far deeper than it appears. The changes adopted by such institutions will thus lead to a broader transformation across the entire education sector, as other institutions take their cue.

The more competitive global economy requires educational institutions to focus on equipping students with the skills and knowledge needed for modern careers. AGC’s efforts in incorporating hands-on training, industry exposure, and mentorship into its curricula serve as an exemplar that may be able to address a few of the long-standing challenges in Indian education and create a better-skilled, adaptable workforce.