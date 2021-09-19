CPM criticises defection of BJP MP Babul Supriyo to Trinamul

The CPI-M has lampooned the induction of BJP MP Babul Supriyo into the Trinamul Congress, calling it a “student exchange programme within the same school (RSS)”, while reminding that “the BJP cannot be defeated by incorporating RSS elements into opposition parties.”

The BJP MP, who recently had announced that he would quit politics, today shocked many in the saffron brigade by joining the TMC, which announced that more BJP leaders are in queue to join their party. While many within the

BJP today called him an “opportunist”, the CPI-M sought to remind the TMC that inducting members from the “RSS” will not help defeat the Narendra Modi government in 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Without naming Mr Supriyo, the CPI-M leader Md Salim took to Twitter and wrote “Student Exchange Program! The school (RSS) remains same.” He added, “The BJP cannot be defeated by incorporating RSS elements into opposition parties.”

The CPI-M general secretary. Sitaram Yechury. yesterday highlighted the importance of the 19-party Opposition coalition formed to fight the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. He, however, had added that TMC will certainly not have any monopoly in this Opposition brigade and pointed out that like Bengal, in Tripura, most BJP leaders are the ones who defected from the Trinamul.

Party sources said that the ‘Aaya Ram Gaya Ram’ trend of rampant defection continues between the TMC and the BJP even after the 2021 state polls are over and this shows how both parties don’t care about ideology and instead

have developed a policy of mutual transactions between themselves. “TMC and the BJP are both sides of the same coin. This insults the tradition of politics in Bengal” said a CPI-M party member.

A political commentator said that it is apparent that Mr Supriyo has joined TMC since the BJP has clipped his wings by taking away his ministerial portfolio. His recent and devastating defeat in Tollygunge assembly constituency to TMC’s Aroop Biswas also led to his diminishing clout within the BJP.