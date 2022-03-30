CPM condemns Basanti blast, questions Mamata’s role as police minister

The CPM today questioned Mamata Banerjee’s role as state’s chief minister and police minister, after a bomb explosion today rocked a neighbourhood in Basanti in South 24-Parganas.

The CPM state secretary Md Salim said the Trinamul Congress (TMC) has turned certain areas of the state into muktanchals (liberated zones) where violence is being spread using ill-gotten money.

In the morning, an explosion took place in a house in Boria village under Phoolmalancha panchayat, in Basanti Police Station area. The explosion scorched the residence, belonging to one Mofizzudin Sarkar. Locals alleged that the explosion was caused by a stockpile of bombs stored inside the mud house. The police have initiated a probe into the matter. The incident occurred within a week of the Rampurhat arson that killed eight persons.

Md Salim said, “The chief minister had asked the police to recover all illegal arms and weapons within 10 days. It has only been five days, and we have another terror incident. Three persons have been seriously injured. The TMC government has turned several areas in the state into muktanchals. All such illegal arms and ammunition are being bought by TMC goons with money extorted from trucks carrying sand and stones. Illegal toll plazas have been functioning to help the cause. This money is being used for causing violence and looting votes.”

Salim said that the CPM will soon publish online a list of names and data of TMC MLAs and workers who have over the years built a vast empire with ill-gotten money.

He criticized Mamata’s allegation that Rampurhat was a conspiracy by the opposition parties. “She ought to be ashamed of making such claims. Today, in North Bengal she said the Hill areas are smiling, forgetting that it’s the same place where the police officer Amitabha Malik was murdered by people with whom she is now doing politics. The incident had shaken the hills where daily life was disrupted for days.” Salim was alluding to Bimal Gurung, who was the accused in that murder case.

Commenting on Mamata’s letter to opposition chief ministers to unite against the Narendra Modi government, he said, “Mamata made it apparent that she supports the stance of RSS as she opposed the two-day strike, and even issued orders to crackdown on protests. When workers are protesting against Modi’s privatisation, she is keen on selling the state to the Adani.” He also added that the Prime Minister’s address to the Matua community is a consolation for failing to grant them citizenship, a long time demand of the Matuas.

The Left trade union members said today’s strike was successful as about 70 per cent of the workers participated which includes full participation by 25 jute mills in the state. More than 200 workers were arrested by the police during the protest, they said.