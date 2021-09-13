CPM attacks govt for prioritising Mamata bypoll

The CPI-M has launched a scathing criticism against the Mamata Banerjee government for allegedly prioritising Bhawanipore polls over setting up of covid quarantine centres and safe homes in Kolkata- a need apparently

highlighted in a letter from the chief municipal health officer (CMHO) of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), addressed to the civic body’s board chairman Firhad Hakim.

Despite the prevailing Covid pandemic, the Election Commission gave special permission to hold the Bhawanipore bypolls following a request from the state government. This decision had come under severe criticisms by the Opposition parties — the CPIM and the BJP, both of whom had questioned the EC, whether it considers the impending bypolls in the rest of five Assembly seats in Bengal less important, given chief minister Mamata Banerjee will be contesting from the Bhawanipore seat.

However, this time the CPIM has put on record a letter which was sent to KMC board chairman Firhad Hakim who lately has been engaged in campaigning for Miss Banerjee in Bhawanipore. CPI-M leader Sujan Chakraborty shared the report on his social media handle and remarked that it only shows the level of inhumanity since the KMC has allegedly chosen to ignore the worrying Covid situation in the city as is apparent from the letter.

The letter, signed by the CMHO of KMC, addressed to Firhad Hakim, stated that at least 46 wards in nine boroughs of the KMC reported more than 10 covid cases during the time period 22 August to 4 September 2021.

The letter highlights that thorough planning is required for covid management in these 46 wards concerned and that there will be inclusion and exclusion of wards/boroughs every seven days.

Along with it, the letter mentioned several guidelines that need to be implemented to curb the rising cases in Kolkata. This includes the identification of the affected wards and boroughs every week. However, what stirred the criticism was, the guideline which said that “institutional quarantine and safe home services may be re-opened if required (but after 30.09.2021 after Bhawanipur Assembly Election) to contain the Covid situation in Kolkata during and after Durga and Kali Pujas.”

The CPIM leader opined that it is unfortunate how essential works are being shoved aside to pave the way for a bypoll. He alleged that the act of the state government is condemnable since it chooses to overlook a pandemic that is killing mankind.

Meanwhile, with Trinamul Congress MP Mahua Moitra today lampooning the Yogi Adityanath government of Uttar Pradesh for using the photo of Kolkata’s ‘Ma’ flyover in a UP government advertisement to showcase development, the CPIM has sought to remind that the flyover in question was both constructed and finished during the Left regime.

Sujan Chakraborty wrote on Twitter, it must be recalled that the proposal for the construction of the flyover and its completion was done during the Left-Front regime in Bengal and that the Mamata government has only changed its

name from ‘Parama’ to ‘Ma’.