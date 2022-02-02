CPIM veteran hits out at ‘anti-people’ budget

The CPIM leader Sujan Chakraborty has termed today’s budget as an “anti-people budget” and criticized the central government for a further reduction in the minimum support price for buying agricultural items from the farmers.

The party has launched a scathing criticism at the BJP government for reducing the MSP which had raised a storm in the country when the central government introduced the farm laws which gave no guarantee for a minimum support price. The farmers had protested for over a year, alleging this will lead to their exploitation by the business honchos.

The CPIM has further attacked the central government for reducing the amount in wages given for 100 days work which took a heavy blow in 2020 when the coronavirus outbreak happened and it only has gained some stability in 2021. He claimed that budgetary allocation to 100 days work has been reduced by about 25000 crores.

Mr Chakraborty also lambasted the government for decreasing its budgetary allocation to the mid-day meal scheme. He termed it as a blow to the poor who benefits from this scheme. He also said that no new allocation was made for the Anganwadi scheme. He remarked that this budget seeks to make the poor poorer and the rich, richer. “There is nothing in this budget that can benefit the poor and the middle class. This budget seeks to encourage “corporate loot”.

It was remarked that this budget has been made to promote the interest of the capitalists. The CPIM has also sought to point out that the central government is feeling proud in its endeavour to sell off national assets. Chakraborty said that though the BJP has no role in nation-building, it is going to be remembered as ones who sold the country.