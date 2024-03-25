CPI-M Hooghly candidate stress on industrial, agriculture development

The TMC Hooghly lok Sabha candidate Rachna Banerjee is trying to mobilise voters on progress and development issues, the BJP candidate, sitting MP locket Chatterjee is asking voters to bring BJP to power to form a double engine government for industrial development and for overall development. The CPI-M candidate for Hooghly Lok Sabha seat, Mr Monodeep Ghosh told mediapersons that the TMC is running a rudderless government with no definite industrial and agricultural policy.

On the other hand, BJP MP Locket Chatterjee for the last five years has been promising to bring back giant industrial setup in Singur but till today nothing has happened. Both the TMC and the BJP are again repeating their fake promises to woo the voters but the sufferers are the common people, he said. Mr Ghosh added that the Left Front had taken the initiative to bring industrial revolution to Hooghly district and in the state.

More than 90 per cent of the work was over, manufacturing units were working at full strength, but the nation and the world saw how the giant structure of the Tatas’ Nano Project was razed to the ground using bulldozers and dynamite. It is quite natural that no industrial giants will ever venture to set up any industries in the state. The faulty industrial and agricultural policy followed by the TMC government has sealed the fate of the state towards industrial and agricultural growth, with no job opportunities for thousands of jobless educated youths. Corruption is the greatest issue which has cheated and deprived the common people of their constitutional rights, he said.

The CPIM candidate further said, the voters of Hooghly Lok Sabha constituency have seen both the TMC and BJP and are well aware that both the parties speak high words but do not act for the betterment of the people. The CPI-M will work for industrial and agricultural growth in the district and generate job opportunities for thousands of educated jobless youths. The basic needs and wants of the people for their healthy survival will be looked into with utmost concern, he said.