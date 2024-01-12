Covid threat: Mamata calls for caution

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee today asked the private nursing homes to exercise utmost carefulness and put in place proper steps to keep their ICCU units spic and span and infection-free in the face of covid infections, which was spreading in other states.

Calling upon the private nursing homes, the chief minister said, “I will request the private nursing home authorities to keep its ICCU units clean and infection-free. Though there is no such alarming threat as yet like the US or Spain, my concern is for those who have co-morbidities, who I think should wear masks, if they go to crowded places.”

She also said that she was not trying to impose anything on the people but as it was highly contagious she advocated that those who have comorbidities, they should not venture out without wearing masks. Hence, this exhortation for taking precautionary steps! Meanwhile, in a cabinet meeting held at Nabanna today, the state cabinet has decided to rename the refugee colony as Sthai Thikana (permanent address) in the mould of Uttaran, which replaced the name of slum colony, said the state minister Arup Biswas.

Another minister Manas Bhunia said that the cabinet today also decided to distribute pattas among one per cent left behind as the state government had already distributed pattas among 99 per cent of people in 6,652 gram panchayat level and at 564 panchayat samity level in the three-tier panchayati system. State minister Shashi Panja said that in the cabinet meeting today the state has decided to set up 3,615 hosiery parks on 3.6 acres of land at Jagadishpur, Howrah.