The Viral Research & Diagnostic Laboratory (VRDL) at the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMCH) has become the first laboratory in the state to cross 2 lakh Covid-19 tests. The high-end laboratory, which can continuously monitor existing as well as new virus strains and which functions under the microbiology department, started its journey on 29 March.

Tests for the acute encephalitis syndrome, the detection of viral load of Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C are conducted through the RT-PCR method under the National Hepatitis Control Programme there. The head of the department of the microbiology department, Prof Arunava Sarkar, attributed the feat to “team effort and administrative support.”

The in-charge of the Covid-19 laboratory, Dr Santanu Hazra, said daily tests on an average varied around 1400-1600 at the laboratory, while it had the capacity to conduct around 2,500 tests a day. Sources at the department said the VRDL had crossed the mark yesterday, followed by the Institute of Post-Graduate Medical Education and Research (IPGME&R) and SSKM hospital.

It had also become the first laboratory in the state to cross the 1 lakh mark in August. Earlier in June, it had tested 50,000 samples in just 84 days. Sources said that among the 2 lakh tests, the positivity rate was 7.5 percent. The laboratory is equipped with three RTPCR, CBNAAT, TrueNAT, auto RNA extractor.

The laboratory now caters to Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri and parts of Alipurduar districts. NBMCH Patient Welfare Committee chairman Dr Rudranath Bhattacharya lauded the dedication of technologists and molecular biologists at the VRDL in conducting “high quality and maximum tests with perfection in a short span of time.”

A programme was held at the microbiology department to mark the feat today. Both Prof Sarkar and Dr Hazra, however, expressed concern about the way a large number of people violated safety norms for Covid- 19 during Durga Puja.

“Crowds did build up. while asymptomatic persons, super spreaders roamed around and that was enough to lead to the virus spreading further. It is expected that the impact will be understood within a few days,” Dr Hazra said.

Five die in Siliguri Meanwhile, five persons died at two separate designated hospitals for Covid-19 patients and private hospitals in Siliguri in the past 24 hours. A 63-year-old resident of Bagdogra admitted in the Kawakahli-based hospital on 28 October died today.

A 64-year-old person from Santinagar in Siliguri died at the hospital at Matigara last evening, sources said. A 78- year old resident of Balurghat also died at the same hospital last evening. Also, a 75-year-old resident of Sarada Pally in Siliguri and an 83-year-old Kurseong resident died in a private nursing home at Sevoke Road.

12 cases in Darj dist Darjeeling district recorded 112 cases today, sources said. They included 45 in the Siliguri Municipal Corporation, two in Kharibari, 11 in Sukna, four in Kurseong Municipality, 21 in Matigara, one in Mirik, 16 in Naxalbari, 10 in Phansidewa, one in Pulbazaar/Bijanbari, and one in Sukhia Pokhari.

Twenty-three cases were also detected in the Jalpaiguri portion of the SMC. 98 in Malda Malda district recorded another 98 cases of Covid- 19 in tests conducted last night, sources said. The fresh cases have taken the total number of affected to around 10,000 in the district.