Covid scare: SEC bans road shows, bike rallies

In view of the sudden spurt in the number of Covid cases, the West Bengal State Election Commission (SEC) today banned roadshows and bike rallies during the campaigning of municipal polls that are scheduled on 22 January. Also, five people are allowed for door-to-door campaigning and political meetings at indoor locations are allowed with 50 per cent capacity while 500 people are allowed for political rallies in open space.

There shall be no campaigning from 72 hours before the end of poll and no meetings and rallies would be allowed during the campaigning period between 8 pm to 9 am. The SEC issued these restrictions as part of the guidelines for holding the upcoming elections in the four municipal corporations namely Bidhannagar, Siliguri, Chandannagar and Asansol.

The move comes a day after the state government brought back stricter Covidrelated restrictions, shutting all educational institutions from today and allowing offices to operate with 50 per cent workforce. State Election Commissioner Sourav Das today held a meeting with state chief secretary HK Dwivedi.

The SEC has clarified that elections in the four municipalities would be held as per schedule on 22 January but a host of guidelines have been issued keeping in mind the pandemic situation. “No roadshow or padayatra shall be permissible. No cycle/ bike/ vehicle rally will be permissible. A maximum number of five persons, including the candidates, excluding security personnel are allowed for house-to-house campaigning. A maximum number of 500 people are allowed in a political party meeting conducted in an open space (big ground with separate entry and exit). A maximum number of 200 people, or 50 per cent of the seating capacity of the hall are allowed in a political party meeting conducted in a conference hall,” read the guidelines issued by the commission.

If any permission has already been granted for holding rallies or road shows, it would now stand withdrawn, said SEC. The commission further stated that all candidates, election agents and polling agents should be vaccinated with at least the first dose. A Nodal Health Officer would be engaged to oversee Covid related arrangements and preventive measures.

There would be mandatory sanitisation at all polling stations on the polling day and wearing of masks is compulsory for any person entering the polling premises. There would be arrangements for thermal scanning and hand sanitisation in the polling premises.

Covid patients, who are quarantined will be allowed to cast their votes at the last hour of the election day at their respective polling stations. The SEC had announced that counting would be held on 25 January. There are around two million electors in the four civic bodies. Elections in another 119 municipal bodies, which are pending for more than a year, are likely to be held in February.

Last month, the ruling Trinamul Congress swept the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) polls by winning 134 out of 144 wards. The BJP finished second with three seats while the Congress and the Left Front won two wards each.