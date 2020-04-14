The district administration, following the updated directives to curb the spread of Coronavirus infection, have taken up a systemic strategy right from the gram panchayat level to the higher level of administration, by setting up a linked network of co-operation and co-ordination.

This system will supposedly ensure that numbers of Corona suspected and infected persons, and their family members, can be ascertained and steps can be taken for the treatment and isolation. The district magistrate (DM), Mr Y. Ratnakar Rao said, “A chained network of co-operation and co-ordination have been developed right from the panchayat level.

The district health department, police administration, civic bodies and the panchayats, will continuously keep updates of COVID-19 infected or suspected persons and their family members from locality people so that prompt steps can be taken towards their treatment.

Tracing and tracking will be continuously carried on so that the transmission can be stopped. Face masks are being made ready to meet the demand. Every day, an output of fifty thousand masks is expected. since face masks have been made mandatory.”

“Vegetable market will be split and spread out to maintain social distancing. Strict vigilance will be maintained at the market places, petrol pumps, ration shops, fish market and banks so that required distance is maintained. The fire brigade will regularly continue with the sanitization at every municipal ward. At the same time, task forces at different levels of administration will be assisted by ground-level workers” said the DM.

Mr Suresh Mishra, Champdany civic head said, “Chapdany is a densely populated area with people from other states residing here for their livelihood. Most work in jute mills. All COVID-19 guidelines are being followed to avoid any transmission.”

The Serampore, Rishra and Chapdany civic bodies have also put up notices at all public places asking all to wear masks. If any person is found deliberately defying orders, they will be temporarily denied all public services.