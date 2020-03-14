Several city schools have taken various measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus which has so far infected 81 persons and claimed one life in India.

Although no case has been reported in Bengal so far, the school authorities are keeping no stone unturned to ensure the safety of their students. While some schools have organised workshops to increase awareness among the students as well as their parents, others have issued advisories to be followed by their students.

South Point School conducted a workshop this morning which was attended by Dr. Rahul Jain, an internal medicine consultant associated with a reputed nursing home, for creating awareness and busting myths about the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 300 teachers and other staff members were present at the workshop. “We have taken several additional steps to avoid the gathering of a large number of students at the school for the time being. While the date for the handing over of the report cards of students of nursery classes to class III has been deferred, report cards for classes IV and V will be handed over to the parents and the students will not be required to be present.

Annual function of the school’s Saturday Activity Club scheduled on 21 March has been deferred till further notice,” said a spokesperson of South Point School. The school authorities have advised guardians to refrain from sending their children to the school after the examinations are over and steps have been taken for additional cleaning of desks and benches with disinfectants on a regular basis.

“We are adhering to the advisories and guidelines issued by the state and the Central governments. We don’t have any mass congregations as of now. We had organized an awareness programme that was attended by a doctor who shared his meaningful insights on the disease and how to prevent the spread of it.

Children have been asked to share the information with their parents as well. I have also kept hand sanitizers in each and every classroom, apart from the washrooms and told the children to wash their hands frequently. The parents have been asked to keep their children at home if they develop cold, runny nose, cough and other flu-like symptoms.

I have also urged the guardians not to panic and there is no necessity to use masks,” said the principal of La Martiniere for Boys. The state government in a circular has already asked all government-run schools to sensitize the students about the ways to reduce the risk of getting infected with coronavirus and advised them to ensure that the students follow basic hygienic rules.