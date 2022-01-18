Covid-19: KMC bosses grappling for solutions

With the number of micro containment zones in the city rising to 44 from the previous 29, the authorities of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation have taken note of an abrupt spurt in cases in some of its boroughs, and now intend to arrest the infection spread through increased vigilance and strict enforcement of covid protocols in these areas.

The KMC’s number of containment zones saw a clear rise especially in some areas where cases are present in clusters. The health department has now sought to rearrange its focus on mainly five boroughs under civic body where cases are multiplying at a lightning pace. The deputy mayor Atin Ghosh said that the five boroughs are 3, 8, 9, 10 and 12. “Here the number of cases are concerning. We are calling for a meeting in these boroughs, starting 20 January. The health department officials will meet the borough chairmen and councillors to devise a strategy to contain the spread of infection in these areas. We will also seek the help of the state health department if required. Further, the solid waste management department will also be consulted regarding the handling of covid waste.”

The idea, as was learnt, is to ensure that the infection remains contained within these affected wards since the civic bosses believe that containment rules are being violated and the result is the rapid rate of infection spread. Mr Ghosh highlighted, “We will be stricter in enforcing the rules since gross violation is coming to the fore. When entry and exit into the containment zones are restricted, it has come to our notice that gathering is taking place. This is unacceptable. We will increase vigilance in such zones.”

Commenting on another possible cause behind the increase in cases, he pointed out that it has been observed that in a particular household if one person is infected, the other members too are contracting the virus within a week’s time. “This is mainly because the first member to get covid is not isolating himself from the rest of the family in violation of selfisolation guidelines. We understand that in many cases, inadequate space inside a residence can make it difficult but it is exactly for this reason we have and are setting up more covid safe homes.”

As per the recent containment zone list of the KMC, ward 92 and 93 in Borough 10 has been severely impacted. The areas of Lake Gardens and Jodhpur Park form a bulk of the total cases in South Kolkata. Areas under Phoolbagan police station have also registered high number of cases and so have areas under the Entally Police Station.