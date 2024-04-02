Council suggests short course for students to acclimatise with new subjects

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education announced the introduction of artificial intelligence and data science as two new subjects in the HS curriculum from the academic year 2023-24. Applied artificial intelligence and cyber security are the two new subjects going to be introduced from the academic year 2024-25.

The syllabus of the two existing subjects modern computer application and computer science have been upgraded to keep them relevant and contemporary.

Now, the council feels that a basic warm-up course is needed for the Madhyamik examinees of 2024, who are interested in taking up any one of the subjects amongst modern computer applications , computer science , artificial intelligence , applied artificial intelligence , data science and cyber security.

President of HS Council, Chiranjib Bhattacharya has now suggested a computer course of short duration for the Madhyamik examinees of 2024, who intend to take any of the courses.

This has been notified by the HS Council to the Council affiliated schools.

He hopes the students will get a basic platform to take up any one of the courses. This Course has been aptly named as “Bootstrap Programme”, as Bootstrap programme is the first code that is executed when the computer system is started. The entire operating system depends on the bootstrap programme to work correctly as it loads the operating system.

The module has been designed in April and May and there is an option of having theory classes in classrooms or in online mode.

