CPI-M state secretary Surya Kanta Mishra said that the Trinamul Congress (TMC) can’t tackle the BJP since it itself is corrupt and corrupt party can’t counter the power that is trampling democratic principles. The BJP in its second term at the Centre is taking anti-democratic and fascist steps and the Trinamul Congress is unable to take on the BJP as it has no option but to surrender to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led Centre because of its corruption.

“In UP, fascist forces are running the government. Similar situation is also being created in the other states also. In West Bengal TMC-led government failed to tackle the fascist forces. And the reason is behind it that the TMC itself destroyed democracy of the state and has been trying to uproot the Opposition from the state,” he said.

Alleging there was a secret understanding between the TMC and BJP, CPI-M state secretary said that people of Bengal have seen how CBI investigation into Saradha and Narada scam had been slowed down by the Narendra Modi-led government to help Trinamul Congress leaders and MPs go scot free despite their alleged involvement in the scam.

“If free and fair election are conducted, then TMC and BJP both will be defeated and washed away from West Bengal. The CPI-M demands a free and fair election. There was a lot of violence during Panchayat poll and democracy was murdered in the state. All booths were captured and voters were terrorised. Deployment of the Central forces for maintaining law and order in all booths is required during the upcoming civic polls,” he said.

Mr Mishra also said that the team of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president Amit Shah has looted the country. “Several BJP leaders will be arrested after the Lok Sabha poll following their several scams. If free and fair election are held then BJP government will be ousted from the Centre,” Mr Mishra said.

The CPI-M leader also highlighted the most “striking failure” of the Narendra Modi led government which is its inability to check the unrelenting rise in the prices of food and other essential commodities. He also said that biggest failure of the BJP government has been in generating employment.