Corporate treasure hunt in city

The Indian Oil Kolkata On Wheels 7th Corporate Car Treasure Hunt 2024 was held in the city on Sunday.

Kolkata On Wheels, is a city-centric motoring magazine which has been trying to create awareness about proper driving skills among the owners by holding events round the year. The magazine publishes destinations in and around Kolkata and how to reach there, distance from the city along with the facilities that are available to encourage owners to take up highway driving. The magazine organizes the treasure hunt every year.

The corporate car treasure hunt is a competitive event where teams comprising four persons, navigate through the city to reach certain points, where the clue sheets are given to them before the event starts. Solving the riddles takes them to various destinations, where marshals verify their arrival by marking their track card. The event has become very popular among the corporate executives in the city.

