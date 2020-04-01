Amidst the grim scenario of three deaths and rising number of Covid-19 cases in West Bengal so far, there was some heartening news on Tuesday with three of the patients recovering completely and getting released from the ID Hospital, Beliaghata here.

The released troika included the state’s first Corona virus positive patient – an 18- year-old teenager who had returned from the UK, where he studies in Oxford University.

The other two were a young woman in her early 20s, who had come back from Scotland, and a businessman who contracted the infection from his son.

All three had tested negative for the virus during tests over the past couple of days.

The young woman, a resident of Habra in 24 Parganas (North) district, said she never panicked after she was detected with the infection.

“I was a bit tense, as so many people had then died in Italy and China from Covid-19. But the doctors reassured me that there was nothing to worry. So I never panicked,” she said.

“The doctor constantly boosted my morale. He advised me to eat well,” she said.

The young woman lauded the Health Department officials for having kept in touch with her during her hospitalisation. “They counselled me over phone.”

She also backed the ongoing lockdown decreed by the government. “It is a very good decision. Everybody should stay at home. It is not proper to socialise. One should maintain social distance.”