The anti-human trafficking unit of the city police today arrested the father and mother of a woman allegedly for forcing their child into prostitution on the basis of a complaint lodged by the victim. The parents are among the 15 accused, all of them her relatives, that the woman had named in her FIR lodged at the Tangra police station in November last year, although the victim was allegedly forced into the trade back in 2015.

According to police, the complaint was lodged by the woman, who in her thirties came to know that some of the Intimate moments of her physical relationships had gone viral on social media and for that she held her parents along with other relatives of the family responsible. She accused them of trying to blackmail her and lodged a complaint with the Tangra police station in November 2019.

The victim, who has a child, however, did not mention her husband in the complaint. A senior officer at Lalbazar said that preliminary investigation into the complaint had revealed that the parents were among the other accused involved in forcing the woman into the sex trade and allegedly attempting to blackmail her by posting intimate photographs on social media.

The woman’s claim was further corroborated after the parents recorded their statements under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code (recording of confessional statements of the accused). The arrest was made following their confessional statements under Section 164 IPC.