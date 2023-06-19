Control room opened at Raj Bhavan for lodging complaints related to Rural polls

A 24-hour control room has been established at Raj Bhavan for lodging of complaints related to the panchayat polls. The Raj Bhavan will inform the State Election Commission (SEC) and the state government about these complaints. Governor CV Anand Bose had earlier stated that action would be taken after visiting Canning and Bhangar, where incidents of violence related to the panchayat polls had taken place.

Complaints can be submitted via email to [email protected] m. Anybody can mail their complaint to this email address. Raj Bhavan will inform the SEC Commission upon receiving the emails. Complaints related to violence can also be reported through this email address. Sources indicate that the control room has already been opened, and emails have started coming in. Additionally, complaints can be registered by calling the control room at 03322001641.

The control room operates 24 hours a day to receive complaints. Meanwhile, there are reports suggesting that the Governor may visit Murshidabad on Sunday. Overall, Raj Bhavan is taking a firm stance on this matter. The Governor has assured that necessary arrangements will be made to prevent violence and ensure that people can vote.

The control room will be connected to Raj Bhavan, and complaints will be reported to the commission and the state from there. The BJP has welcomed this step, while the Trinamul Congress has stated that Raj Bhavan does not have the jurisdiction to establish such a control room.