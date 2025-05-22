Control room at Uttarkanya to tackle monsoon disasters: CM

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday announced the establishment of a central control room at Uttarkanya to monitor and coordinate disaster management efforts across north Bengal, as the region braces for a potentially severe monsoon season.

Speaking at an administrative review meeting covering eight districts of north Bengal, the chief minister said: “West Bengal often faces flooding not just due to local rainfall, but because of heavy downpours in neighbouring states and countries.”

Advertisement

Explaining the vulnerability of the region, Miss Banerjee noted: “If Bhutan receives heavy rain and releases water, Alipurduar and adjoining areas are impacted. If there is excessive rain in Sikkim, Kalimpong and Jalpaiguri suffer. Similarly, when Nepal releases water, parts of north Bengal are affected.”

Advertisement

To address these recurring challenges, she said a dedicated control room at Uttarkanya will coordinate with state-level authorities for quicker response and disaster management. She further instructed district administrations to set up block-level control rooms, keep disaster management teams ready, and ensure adequate stockpiling of relief materials.

The chief minister also urged the chief secretary to initiate talks with the Centre to include West Bengal’s representatives in the Indo-Bhutan Joint River Commission. “We need timely information on rainfall in upstream catchment areas of rivers that flow through Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar for effective flood management,” she said.

Expressing concern over unregulated water release from hydropower projects in Sikkim, Miss Banerjee said: “There are at least 14 hydroelectric projects in Sikkim. Sudden discharge of water during heavy rains affects the plains of Jalpaiguri and surrounding hill areas.”

She criticised the Centre for approving multiple hydel energy projects in Sikkim while allegedly blocking two similar proposals from West Bengal. “Sikkim is our neighbour, and we share a cordial relationship. In fact, we had advocated for Sikkim to receive benefits like other northeastern states when Pawan Chamling was chief minister. But their current approach is different,” Mr Banerjee said.

Apart from disaster preparedness, the chief minister also reviewed the progress of developmental projects across districts. While some districts joined virtually, senior officials from Siliguri, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, and Cooch Behar were present at Uttarkanya.

She emphasised timely completion of state-sponsored schemes, especially flagship projects introduced by her government. Turning her attention to Malda, she questioned district officials over recent riots and the delay in implementing several welfare schemes.

Chief secretary Manoj Pant concluded the meeting by instructing all officials to act swiftly on the chief minister’s directions and prepare for the next review session.

After the meeting, Mamata Banerjee departed for Kolkata via Bagdogra. On the way, she interacted with tea garden workers, particularly women, underscoring her government’s continued engagement with grassroots communities.