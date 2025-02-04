Constitution as theme

Ballygunge Science College celebrated Saraswati Puja at its campus like previous years on Sunday and Monday. The theme of puja this year was, Constitution and the Preamble. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had congratulated the students and wished them all the best in a letter dated 31 January, which is a first for the students.

The college had held themes like Lakshmir Bhandar, Jal Dharo Jal Bharo, which have been flagship schemes of the state government. The students also had a theme on farmers’ protest, a few years ago.

Advertisement

Calcutta University coordinator of TMCP, Avirup Chakraborty, said, “We have seen how the Trinamul Congress and Mamata Banerjee had been trying their best to uphold the Constitution in the Parliament. She has been our inspiration.”

Advertisement