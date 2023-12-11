Connect and communicate to get over loneliness

A social networking site is trying people to connect and communicate to get over their loneliness. Reports suggest that 40 per cent people are already suffering from loneliness in India. The figures are alarming, especially in a place like India, where community link ups are very much on even now.

An all-women founded group is also trying to help people get over their stress and anxiety in this fast-paced world, where socializing is increasingly becoming scarce and people are spending more time online. The site, while doing research, found that in the technologically-driven world, people are not giving time to self and are not being genuine. Between the age group of 28-50 years, there is a societal shift.

There is also white collar migration, where people from smaller cities are adapting to new cultures in big cities. Experts feel that this phenomenon is making people lonely. “We found a large percentage of people saying that they do not believe in the concept of marriage and believe in live-in. This is because people are now much skeptical about relationships and commitments nowadays, said Munmun Saha Poddar, founder-director of Searching Soulmate.

Loneliness is having repercussions on people’s personal as well as professional lives, where people spend a majority of time at office, leading to work-life imbalance. “Through our platform, we are trying to create cross awareness programmes and tell people that it is okay not to be okay, and speak about our problems. If you have a problem, reach out to an expert. We are concerned about mental well-being,” added the founder. The site has added features like ‘voice your thoughts’ and ‘interest clubs’.

One can connect with like-minded people, voice their opinion without being judged. The site enlists coaches for communication, grooming, relationship and mindfulness, who guide people with distress. The all women-founded company is accredited with five incubators like Nasscom, Software Technology Parks of India, BITS Pilani, Stanford Seed Park Asia and Wadhwani Foundation (Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation).