Congress alleges Uttarakhand Governor, BJP leaders violated poll code in Kedarnath

In an unusual offensive, the Congress Party on Tuesday accused Uttarakhand Governor Lt General Gurmeet Singh of violating the election model code of conduct by interacting with priests, local voters, and praising the state government’s development efforts in the Kedarnath Shrine area.

Uttarakhand Congress leaders lodged a formal complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer in this regard. The Kedarnath bypoll is set to take place on November 20.

A delegation of senior Congress leaders met Chief Electoral Officer BVRC Purushottam to file a complaint, alleging that on October 28, the Governor had discussions with local priests at the Kedarnath temple and held consultations with district officials, including the Rudraprayag District Magistrate, to review development activities in the region.

The Congress claimed that during these consultations, the Governor openly praised the developmental works undertaken by the state government, thereby breaching the election code of conduct currently in effect.

Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) President Karan Mahara stated, “The Congress Party strongly objects to the Governor’s violation of the model code of conduct, especially as he holds a constitutional office, during a period when electioneering for the Kedarnath bypoll is underway.”

“His timing and actions, involving discussions with district officials and interactions with local priests who are also voters, infringe upon his constitutional obligation,” he said.

Mahara further added that the Governor’s public praise for the state government’s work in Kedarnath directly violated his duty to maintain neutrality under the election code.

In its complaint, the Congress party demanded that “Political statements and activities by the Uttarakhand Governor should be prohibited, and action should be taken against the officials who participated in the meeting as per the provisions of the model code of conduct.”

PCC Vice President Mathura Dutt Joshi added, “It is disheartening to witness the political behavior of a state’s constitutional head. We hope the Election Commission of India will take action according to the poll laws.”

Congress leaders demanded action against State BJP Chief Mahendra Bhatt and the party’s state in-charge, Dushyant Gautam, accusing them of violating the election code by openly soliciting votes from priests and religious leaders in Kedarnath.

“On October 28, Bhatt and Gautam held meetings with priests in the temple premises and asked for their support for the BJP candidate. Such blatant campaigning within the temple area breaches the election model code of conduct,” Mahara said, urging the Election Commission to take strict action against the BJP leaders.