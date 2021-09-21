Cong looks to bounce back with agitation over issues

Its once nationwide presence shrunk by successive electoral reverses and crumbling alliances, Congress is desperately seeking a recovery route. Agitation on wide-ranging issues is the formula to regain its vantage position has been suggested to party chief, Sonia Gandhi.

The suggested course of action comes from a committee headed by the party’s veteran leader, Digvijay Singh. It gains greater political ballast from the presence of the party chief’s daughter, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, a member of this crucial committee.

An issue-based agitation against the BJP-led NDA government and supporting the call for a nationwide strike on 27 September in support of the farmers’ stir are the principal suggestions placed before the Congress chief.

A clutch of issues that the masses will identify with and support have also been earmarked. These include unemployment, rising prices of essential commodities including fuel, Pegasus and peasants stir.

The proposed agitation will begin from block-level and aims to engulf a state. The suggestions once implemented will go a long way in rejuvenating the party, a senior PCC leader felt. After all, both leaders and the rank and file has not participated in the hurly-burly of national politics for quite some time, he added.

The suggestions translated into action will certainly help the party turnaround, a PCC leader said. Besides, it would be a vehicle for Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to secure a political identity of her own, he felt.