Computer education: Guardians protest fee hike

Guardians and students of a government aided high school erupted in protest and staged a demonstration in front of the institution at Bhatar here for several hours against a sudden hike in the fee structure today. The hike was a result of the school’s recent decision to collect the computer education fees at one go annually.

The troubled Bonpas Siksha Niketan established in 1937 by a freedom fighter Niralamba Swami of Burd wan accommodated 1270 boys and girls from the local villages of Dhandolsa, Swarnachalida, Bamunia, Bizra and Bonpas of East Burdwan. Considering the uproar, the school authorities reduced Rs 50 from the new tariff and also have proposed that the annual computer charges would be levied exclusively for the pupils who are willing to pay to take the computer classes from this year.

The state-aided school had fixed Rs 850 per student annually that included Rs 450 as computer fees. Ananta Chatterjee, teacher in-charge of the school said: “The guardians earlier had agreed and for that only we’d floated the computer education in 2017. Now, when they opposed the fee structure, we’ve planned to frame the course at per their choice. It’s not possible for the school to run the course from its own fund

