Complaint book, digital ticket booking ideas suggested by transport dept

With emphasis on road safety, the state transport department issued guidelines to curb accidents across West Bengal.

The standard operating procedures include several do’s and don’ts for the drivers and conductors. Citing the CMV Rules, the drivers have been strictly prohibited to pick up or drop commuters beyond 30 metres of the bus stop and halt only at the designated places. The operators have also been instructed to provide a complaint register in the bus to enable commuters write their grievances if any. The drivers have also been asked to mandatorily instal the official monitoring mobile application to be made available soon to enable tracking of the vehicle.

Meanwhile, the department has also launched the digital ticket booking system for buses operated by the West Bengal Transport Corporation. The facility is presently being made available on 12 pilot routes of WBTC buses connecting the airport. According to sources in the department, the feature is available in the Yatri Sathi app and is soon to be expanded to other parts of the city.

