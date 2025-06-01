Communal tension erupts in Siliguri; VHP calls 24-hour bandh on Monday

Communal tension flared up in the Matigara area under the Siliguri Police Commissionerate following attacks on several Hindu families and business establishments. In response, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has called a 24-hour bandh in Siliguri sub-division on Monday.

The unrest began on Friday evening when members of the Bajrang Dal intercepted a vehicle allegedly transporting beef from the Naxalbari area, near the Balason Bridge. The vehicle was reportedly set on fire at the spot. Police later arrested three individuals, including one Amit Gupta. All three were produced in court today.

Advertisement

Despite the arrests, tension escalated on Saturday as a large group of youths from the Muslim community gathered outside the Matigara police station in protest. According to local sources, the group, some allegedly armed, attacked the residence of Amit Gupta, injuring several family members, including a child. The injured were admitted to hospital for treatment.

Advertisement

Police rushed to the scene and deployed additional forces to prevent further escalation, especially as members of the Hindu community began to mobilise in retaliation.

Darjeeling MP Raju Bista visited the affected homes and met the victims. He also submitted a list of alleged attackers to the police, demanding their immediate arrest. “I am warning the administration that any and all such unprovoked attacks will be responded to by the people,” Mr. Bista said.

VHP leader Laxman Bansal, who accompanied Mr Bista during his visit, announced a 24-hour bandh on Monday to protest the attacks.

In a press statement, Mr Bista alleged that a mob of over 100 individuals, linked to a suspected radical Islamist organisation, had deliberately targeted Hindu families near Tumbajote in Matigara. “They attacked homes and businesses, tried to behead Hindu youths, and even assaulted women and children, leaving many grievously injured,” he claimed.

He further accused the West Bengal police of arresting Hindu youths who were trying to defend themselves, while failing to take action against the attackers. “This is simply unacceptable,” he said.

Criticising a senior police officer for allegedly threatening action against those chanting “Jai Shri Ram,” Mr Bista said: “We are witnessing a disturbing rise in illegal Rohingya settlements in the Chicken’s Neck region. Despite public concern, the administration and police have failed to act.”

He urged educated and responsible members of the Muslim community to rein in extremist elements, warning that the region has become a hub for illegal activities such as drug and human trafficking, and circulation of fake currency. “Despite public awareness and police knowledge, no meaningful action has been taken,” he said.

Calling the situation alarming, Mr Bista appealed to the Union home minister to order a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the Tumbajote incident.

“I urge the police and district administration to arrest the perpetrators of today’s violence within the next 24 hours. At the same time, I appeal to all citizens to maintain peace and harmony. Do not fall prey to provocations by radical elements seeking to disturb our social fabric,” he added.

The CPI-M Darjeeling district committee took out a procession in Siliguri this evening, appealing to the public to maintain peace and communal harmony.