Come, shoot in Bengal: CM to Bolly filmmakers

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee today called upon Mumbai filmmakers and actors to use the locations in the state, which is equipped with every necessary infrastructure needed. She highlighted the pool of talent in Bengal, which can be the envy of any filmmaker.

Bhaijan, the star attraction of Kiff 29, assured to shoot in Bengal and return next year for the film festival. Delivering her address on the inauguration of the 29th Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF), Miss Banerjee called upon the film fraternity in Mumbai to come to Bengal and shoot using the state’s infrastructure, locations and talent pool, which is rich.

The chief minister said, “Kolkata International Film Festival is the biggest film festival in the country. Make films in Bengal. Use the state infrastructure to the hilt. There is no dearth of locations here.

Go to Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Mirik in North Bengal and even Asansol, any location and enjoy the infrastructure set up by the state.” Promoting the state, the chief minister said Bengal is congenial for business, harping on the unity and integrity. “No divisive forces can ever divide the state on religious lines. Bengal is not afraid of anyone, nor it will bow to any forces without giving a fight,” Miss Banerjee said.

Superstar Salman Khan, in his address was effusive in his praise for Mamata Banerjee and thanked her for inviting him to her south Kolkata residence earlier this year and lavished praise on her humble living despite being the chief minister of the state. Khan also mentioned the contribution of many noted Bengali filmmakers, who had contributed to films in Mumbai including Uttam Kumar, Saumitra Chatterjee, Kishore Kumar, Hemanta Mukherjee, Salil Chowdhury.