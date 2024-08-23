College celebrates 3rd convocation

Raja Narendralal Khan Women’s College (autonomous) marked a significant milestone as it celebrated its 68th foundation day by organizing the 3rd Convocation ceremony.

The prestigious event was attended by distinguished guests from across the state, underscoring the college’s standing as a premier institution of academic excellence.

The event commenced with the hoisting of the college flag by Prof Susanta Kumar Chakraborty, vice-chancellor of Vidyasagar University.

In her welcome address, Dr Jayasree Laha, the principal of Raja Narendra Lal Khan Women’s College, highlighted the college’s journey towards becoming a leading institution in the country. Dr Laha traced the college’s growth, emphasizing its commitment to academic excellence and its role in empowering women through education.

Prof Chakraborty delivered the inaugural address, where he stressed the importance of interdisciplinary and multidisciplinary approaches in higher education. He also emphasized the growing relevance of skill-based learning in the modern world, aligning with the evolving demands of the global job market.

The convocation’s highlight was a speech by the chief guest, Prof Suman Chakraborty, professor from the department of mechanical engineering at IIT Kharagpur. His address provided deep insights into the challenges and opportunities in the field of engineering, inspiring the graduates to embrace innovation and creativity in their future endeavors.

In a moment of great pride, the college bestowed the prestigious ‘Stree-Shakti Award’ upon Prof Sudeshna Sarkar, professor in the department of computer science & engineering at IIT Kharagpur. Prof Sarkar was recognized for her outstanding contributions and achievements in both the academic and professional spheres. In her acceptance speech, she spoke passionately about the challenges and opportunities in women’s liberation and empowerment, urging the audience to continue striving for gender equality.

The convocation ceremony saw the conferment of degrees to a total of 1,093 students, with 234 receiving postgraduate degrees and 859 receiving undergraduate degrees.