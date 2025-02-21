Cold storage association demands storage rent rise from govt

West Bengal Cold Storage Association held their 60th annual general meeting on Wednesday.

Sunil Kumar Rana, president of West Bengal Cold Storage Association, highlighted, “Around 5.10 lakh hectare land has been cultivated in the current season.” He estimated production of around 135-140 lakh tonnes of potato in the current season; domestic consumption in West Bengal being 65 lakh ton, the balance stock needs to be marketed outside the state.

Advertisement

To ensure steady price and regular supply of potato in the market he requested the authorities to frame a system for release of the stored stock at a uniform rate of 12 per cent each month during the unloading period. He recommended collection and analysis of pan India comprehensive data on cultivation, harvesting, storage & marketing for formulation of necessary action plan and monitoring the stock situation on a real time basis.

Advertisement

In view of the periodical rise in input cost and cost of capital for cold storages, demand was placed for raising cold storage rent at par with rent in other potato producing states, where current rate is Rs 230 to Rs 270 per quintal.