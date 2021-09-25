Coast Guard urges fisherfolk not to go to sea till 29 Sept

In view of cyclonic weather for the next few days, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has shared the weather information with fisheries authorities of West Bengal and Odisha state.

The Coast Guard Stations in West Bengal and Odisha in coordination with local fisheries authorities are sensitizing the fishing community about rough seas and urging them to refrain from moving out to sea till 29 September. The ICG vessels on patrol, and aircraft on surveillance, are sensitizing fishermen at sea and guiding them to return harbour.

All CG establishments and ships have been directed to maintain the highest state of preparedness to meet any contingency. The ICG statement stated that for any emergency/ assistance at sea, one needs to call Coast Guard SAR agency at toll-free number 1554.

The recent weather forecast by IMD indicates a low-pressure area over East-central and adjoining Northeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas on 24 September. It is likely to intensify further and turn into a well-concentrated depression in the next 24 hours.

The system is likely to move west-northwestward towards the Odisha coast during the subsequent 48 hours. Under its influence, heavy rain, squally winds gusting up to 70 kmph and very rough sea conditions are likely to remain over Northwest Bay of Bengal and along the coast of Bengal and Odisha.