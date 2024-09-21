Coal theft case: SC relief for law minister Moloy Ghatak

Rejecting the plea of Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Supreme Court has given relief to state law minister Moloy Ghatak today in relation to the coal theft case.

The Division Bench, headed by chief justice D Y Chandrachud has rejected the plea today.

The Enforcement Directorate has moved to the Supreme Court after the Delhi High Court directed the central agency to interrogate the law, judiciary and labour minister in Kolkata, instead of New Delhi after Ghatak challenged them in the court.

The Supreme Court has rejected the plea of the Enforcement Directorate today on the grounds that they have appealed after 181 days of the Delhi High Court order.

The ED has called Moloy Ghatak on a dozen occasions but he has appeared before the central agency only once in New Delhi. Moloy Ghatak has appealed to the Delhi High Court to allow him to be grilled in Kolkata instead of New Delhi as he remains busy and holds important portfolios in the state.

Earlier, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had raided the house of Moloy Ghatak and his relatives in Asansol and Kolkata in connection with the coal theft case. He is the MLA of Asansol North Assembly seat.