Coal India has signed a Joint Venture agreement with GAIL for setting up a Coal to Synthetic Natural Gas plant through the surface coal gasification (SCG) technology route. This collaboration is a big step towards the National Coal Gasification Mission, which facilitates the utilisation of the chemical properties of coal.

The plant which is supposed to come up in the Raniganj area of Coal India’s subsidiary, Eastern Coalfields Limited will produce 80000 Nm3/hr of Synthetic Natural Gas (SNG). The annual production is slated at 633.6 million Nm3, requiring 1.9 million tonnes of coal, that they will supply. Synthetic Natural Gas (SNG) is a fuel gas predominantly consisting of methane, CH4 which is a feedstock for production of various chemicals and fertilizers. Director (Business Development), Mr. Debasish Nanda, and Mr. R K Singhal, Director (Business Development) GAIL were the signatories on behalf of Coal India and GAIL respectively. Unfinished idols of Goddess Durga and Mahishasur in Kumortuli on Monday.

