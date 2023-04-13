CM’s meet with ministers, babus to focus on devp

As the countdown for the panchayat polls begins, chief minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to hold an administrative meeting with ministers and bureaucrats of different departments at Nabanna on 26 May to review progress of projects in connection with rural developments across districts.

Sources in the state secretariat said that the secretaries of respective departments will place progress of various schemes before the chief minister during the meeting.

Nabanna has already sent WhatsApp messages to the concerned ministers-incharge, ministers of state, bureaucrats and WBCS officers asking them all to attend the meeting, sources added requesting anonymity.

Officers have also been asked to send reports related to utilization of funds allotted to different projects to Nabanna through mails by 19 April, six days before the meeting, sources said.

She would review the progress reports of the schemes which are important particularly for rural developments and then decide on the focus areas. Sources said issues like Pathasree is likely to get the most importance during the meeting.

This particular project was launched keeping an eye on panchayat elections.

Around Rs 3,000 crore was allotted to lay new rural roads and repair the damaged roads in the absence of central funds under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY).

A total of 12,000 km of rural road is supposed to be laid or repaired in different parts of rural Bengal.

The project is important for the ruling establishment as Trinamul Congress leaders had received majority of complaints during the Didir Doot programme about the pathetic condition of rural roads.

Rural polls may be held during the middle or end of May, an official of the West Bengal State Election Commission (WBSEC) said.

After getting the green signal from Nabanna the commission is all set to announce the date or dates of the elections by the first week of May, the official said.