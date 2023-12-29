Logo

# Bengal

CM underwent surgery on her right shoulder

The chief minister Mamata Banerjee underwent a surgery on her right shoulder on Friday at the Woodburn Ward of SSKM Hospital.

SNS | Kolkata | December 29, 2023 9:53 pm

Pic from Mamata Banerjee's Facebook page.

On her way back from the hospital after being discharged, she wished the people a happy new year. “I wish all the people of the state a very happy New Year. From 1-7 January we celebrate students’ week. The party’s birthday is celebrated on 1 January.”

Director of the hospital Dr Manimoy Banerjee said, “She had come here for a routine check-up but doctors advised her a small operation during the check-up. She had been discharged from the hospital.”

