CM underwent surgery on her right shoulder

The chief minister Mamata Banerjee underwent a surgery on her right shoulder on Friday at the Woodburn Ward of SSKM Hospital.

On her way back from the hospital after being discharged, she wished the people a happy new year. “I wish all the people of the state a very happy New Year. From 1-7 January we celebrate students’ week. The party’s birthday is celebrated on 1 January.”

Director of the hospital Dr Manimoy Banerjee said, “She had come here for a routine check-up but doctors advised her a small operation during the check-up. She had been discharged from the hospital.”

