CM stresses on homestays in tribal lands

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee today stressed on the need to make homestays in tribal areas a meaningful business so that the tribal people can derive maximum benefits, as the locals in the Hills do. To ensure it the chief minister has deputed four ministers to monitor the proceedings, a source privy to the meeting held at Nabanna, claimed.

Miss Banerjee also assured the state government would take stern action against those who would be found involved in acts of encroachment of tribal land.

Addressing a meeting of the Adivasi Advisory Council held at Nabanna today, Miss Banerjee also constituted a special committee to oversee maximum outreach of tribal culture and language among the people in those areas for which four tribal ministers Birbaha Hansda, Bulu Chik Baraik, Jyotsna Mandi, Sandhya Rani Tudu had been given the special task of monitoring the proceedings.

The chief minister, as the source claimed, harped on the need to make homestays in the tribal areas a meaningful business to generate employment opportunities.

She also proposed to impart training to the tribal people for their economic development so that they could be well-versed with the significance of the project and reap benefits.

The Chief minister’s effort to form a special committee to oversee the fruitful implementation of the said project stemmed from the fact that the ever-increasing allegations of the tribal people were being deprived of the local development and employment opportunity.

On the allegations of the tribal lands being encroached upon by some elements, Miss Banerjee, assured the members that the government is alert enough that the lands of the tribal people would in no way be encroached by others.

Miss Banerjee in the meeting asked the members, including the ministers and representatives of political parties, that they should refrain from demanding any further allocation of government funds as the government is cash-strapped.