State BJP president Dilip Ghosh said chief minister Mamata Banerjee never fought for the rights of refugees in the state and instead used refugees to consolidate her party vote bank. He also said she is organising rallies in different places in the name of refugees only for political gain.

Both CPI(M) and Congress too never considered the interests of the refugees in the state. When the central government decided to provide citizenship to the refugees they are opposing the CAA. In protesting against the CAA all TMC, Congress and CPI(M) leaders have lost public sympathy in the state, Mr Ghosh said while addressing a ‘Abhinandan rally’ on the CAA issue in Dalkhola of North Dinajpur district this afternoon.

The president of North Dinajpur TMC Committee Mr Kanaiyalal Agarwal said Mamata Banerjee distributed land pattas to the refugees in the state. She never considered differentiating refugees from citizens.

BJP is now started to differentiate refugees from citizens, he said. Secretary of North Dinajpur CPI(M) Committee Mr Apurba Paul said BJP leaders like Dilip Ghosh never participated in the movements for the people for food, shelter and employment.

So it is not possible for them to understand the history of struggle of the Left Front in the country. They only know how to divide people for their political gain.