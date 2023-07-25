CM opens medical college and hospital in Howrah

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee, who also holds the health portfolio, inaugurated one more teaching hospital, JIS School of Medical Science, Research Centre and Hospital on Monday, virtually. With the inauguration of the new medical college, Bengal will have 33 teaching hospitals, including the existing 16 government medical institutes.

The hospital will run on a PPP model. The private medical teaching institute has come up near Santragachi bus terminus along the Kona Expressway in Howrah, hardly 14 km away from the city. With this new one, two medical colleges, including the Sarat Chandra Chattapadhyay Government Medical College and Hospital in Uluberia, are set up in Howrah district. Sardar Taranjit Singh, managing director (MD) of JIS Group, said that the medical college will have 150 MBBS seats and admissions in the undergraduate medical course will begin from the coming academic session, next month.

The group has invested more than Rs 1,500 crore for the health city project that includes a medical college, a hospital accommodating around 1,200 beds, a helipad to ferry critical patients on 30 acres of land. The entire project will be completed within four to five years.

