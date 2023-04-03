CM Mamata to address public meeting in Khejuri

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee will address a public meeting along with distribution of government benefits at Khejuri in East Midnapore tomorrow.

On 4 April, she is likely to address a booth level workers meeting at Digha.

Miss Banerjee who is also the chairperson of the Trinamul Congress, believes that for the party to be strong, the organisation should be strong at the booth level.

She has said over and again that the booth level workers are the real assets to the party.

She wants to see the organisational strength of the party at its peak ahead of the ensuing Panchayat election which is likely to be held in May as her target is not the three-tier Panchayat election but the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

The BJP got 18 MPs from the state in the 2019 Parliament election. But after the landslide defeat of the saffron party in 2021 Assembly election, its organisation has reached the rock bottom level.

On 5 April, the chief minister is likely to inspect the construction work of the Jagananth temple which is likely to be inaugurated shortly.

Meanwhile, the Odisha government has alloted land free of cost to the West Bengal government to set up its guest house in Puri. Miss Banerjee during her visit to Puri had inspected the site along with senior officials of the Odisha government and later met the chief minister of the neighbouring state, Naveen Patnaik.

Mr Patnaik has instructed the administration to allot the land free of cost.

Miss Banerjee will come back to Kolkata on 6 April. Meanwhile, the Trinamul Congress has lambasted Anurag Thakur, Union Information and Broadcasting minister for his comment that Miss Banerjee knew that trouble might take place during the Ram Navami procession but did not take proper steps.

Reacting to this statement, Jay Prakash Mazumdar, Trinamul Congress spokesperson said before making such an “irresponsible statement”, Mr Thakur should have condemned carrying of revolvers and swords during Ram Navami procession. “Before making such statements he should try to discipline his own party workers,” Mr Mazumdar said.